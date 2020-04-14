Madeline “Faye” (Thullesen) Vander Linden, 74, of Augusta and formerly of Coffeyville, passed away, Thursday, April 09, 2020 at Homestead of Augusta. Faye battled hard against the impact of Dementia in her life for many years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be able to hold public visitations or a traditional funeral service. A private graveside service will be at Weaver Cemetery, Oronogo, Missouri.

Faye was born in Oronogo, Missouri on October 18, 1945 to the late Dorothy “Madeline” (Gillard) and Eric Leon Thullesen. She served in the United States Air Force for two years. She spent most of her life as a stay-at-home mom raising four ornery kids. Even while raising her family, she worked at the Coffeyville Journal for a period of time, graduated with her technical certificate from Southeast Kansas Vocational-Technical School and she worked for 25 years at Wal-Mart in Coffeyville as a greeter and cashier.

Faye enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids play music, dance, sing, act in the theatre and play sports. She was a die-hard Oklahoma City Thunder fan, a Kansas Jayhawk Basketball fan, a Kansas City Chiefs fan, and a fan of the KC Royals. She loved to go to garage sales, flea markets, and for years she rented a booth at the Coffeyville Flea Market and was an active seller on eBay. She also could be found occasionally taking trips to Nevada and Oklahoma to visit the casinos and the flashing lights of the slot machines!!

Faye is survived by her children, Doug Vander Linden and wife Michelle of Burlington, KS; Dawn Clausing of Augusta; Angela Morris and husband Travis of Shawnee, OK; and Adam Vander Linden and wife Alisha of Coffeyville, KS. She had two brothers, Robert Thullesen of Branson, MO and George Thullesen and wife Karen of Webb City, MO; grandchildren, Matthew Vander Linden and wife Jaymee; Jason Morris; Jessica Jones and husband Scott; Tyler Morris and wife Karly; Steven Clausing; Michael Vander Linden and wife Amanda; Alex Clausing; Nathan Vander Linden and wife Paige; Kylie Long; Jonny Clausing; Justin Clausing; Hannah Long; Jacob Vander Linden; and Colton Long; great grandchildren, Audrey and Brogan Jones, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mom VL will be missed by her family, her extended family, and the many friends she made over the years in Coffeyville. She also welcomed her children’s friends into her home with the same love and concern. She would continue to ask how our high school classmates and friends were doing even into their adult lives.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Faye Vander Linden to either Homestead of Augusta or Interim HealthCare (Hospice). They can be sent to: Headley Funeral Chapel, 813 State, Augusta, KS 67010