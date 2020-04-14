El Dorado – Ulysses Roy Norman, 54, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Ulysses was born on January 11, 1966 in Wiggins, Mississippi, to J.D. and Doretha (Jordan) Norman. Ulysses was a social worker for South Central Mental Health. Ulysses enjoyed watching and coaching football, he loved fishing, and working with kids and helping them the best he could. He never met a stranger and made friends of any walk of life. Ulysses lived his life by his faith in God and following his favorite quote, “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself helping others”.

Ulysses is survived by his son Doreon Norman of Augusta; brothers John (Lynda) Jordan of Wiggins, MS, Shelby (Ruthann) Jordan of Allen, TX, Kelvin Norman of El Dorado, Keith (Lynn) Norman of Fort Worth, TX; sister Sheila Norman of Wiggins, MS; aunts Mildred Sanders and Louise Collins both of Wiggins MS;.and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ulysses is preceded in death by his parents and his brother JD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

(Our Logo) - Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com