Clarence Martinez, 90, of Augusta, KS, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. A private Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held with burial at Calvary Cemetery Augusta, KS. Clarence was born in Burns, KS on June 15, 1929, to the late Leonardo and Tiburcia (Torres) Martinez. He served in the U.S. Navy. Clarence graduated from Kansas Newman College in 1995 with a degree in Pastoral Ministry. He was a civil service employee with the government and also worked as a maintenance custodian for hotels and St. James Catholic Church. On April 21, 1947 he married Phyllis (Requena) in El Dorado, KS. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2019. He was also preceded in death by: his parents; sons, Daniel and Chris Martinez; daughter, Cinthia Sue Martinez; brothers Felix, Simon, Blas and Vincente; and sister, Inez. He is survived by: daughter-in-laws, Kathi Martinez, and Susie Martinez; grandchildren, Tony Dodson (Kaylynn), Vanessa Martinez, Michael Martinez (Jaime), Andrea Martinez (Sam Hackwell), Steven Martinez, Blase Martinez, Mary Ray (Jordan); great grandchildren: Jordan, Alyssa, Ashton and Jaron Dodson, Dillon Patton, Jacob Blessie, Kaden Carson, Danielle, Taylor, Michael Jr., and Matthew Martinez, Bayli Martinez, Lyric Davis, Sean and Brayden Ray; great-great grandchildren, Carson and Maliek Dodson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 1012 Belmont, Augusta, KS 67010.