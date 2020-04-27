Donald Earl Johnson, 93, Plainville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Plainville.

He was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Clay Center to Oscar and Alice Arthur Johnson.

He married Joan (Bice) Johnson on June 13, 1948, in Plainville. She preceded him in death Jan. 11, 1986.

He later married Marilyn (Guthrie) Spear Johnson on Aug. 9, 1997, in Norton.

Survivors include his wife, Plainville; two daughters, Gladys “Sue” Hays, Overland Park and Sarah Plunk, Coweta, Okla.; a stepson, David Spear, Jennings, Okla.; two stepdaughters, Donita Kaare, Olney, Ill., and Tracy Orr, Oberlin; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Forest Johnson; and a stepson, Brian Spear.

Private family services due to COVID-19. Private burial in Plainville City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8871 or First Christian Church, in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville.

