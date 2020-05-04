Dr. M.E. Niedens

SCOTT CITY - Dr. M.E. Niedens, age 88, died April 27, 2020, at his home in Scott City. He was born on January 6, 1932, in Dighton, KS, the son of Johnnie A. And Martha E. Bathurst Niedens. He was owner and operator of Niedens Chiropractic Clinic until his retirement in 2014. He was a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA.

Survivors include one sister, Alverta D. Fiscus of Rolla, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers - Melvin A. Niedens and Maurice D. Niedens.

Due to the current virus situation, a Graveside Service will be held at a later date and time. Interment will be in the Dighton Cemetery in Dighton, KS. Memorials In Lieu of Flowers can be made to the Masonic Lodge #284 in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.