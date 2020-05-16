Frances Mae Oblander, 93, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Frances was born April 24, 1927, in Potwin, Kansas, the daughter of Henry and Rebecca Everett Hendricks. She graduated from Potwin High School. Frances married Charles Oblander on March 28, 1948, in Potwin. She had been a beautician in Augusta, Kansas and worked at Char's Flowers, Crane Office Supply and sold Tupperware in Topeka. Frances loved cooking for her family, making quilts and teddy bears, and wintering with her husband in Arizona. She was also a volunteer at Ward-Meade.

Frances is survived by her children, Bruce Oblander (Brenda), Cendy Ide (Paul), Mary Reinhardt (Vern), Pat Oblander (Tammy), Tim Oblander (LeAnn); grandchildren, Aaron Oblander, Alison Oblander, Adam Oblander, Heather Read (Caleb), Heidi Ide, Cooper Ide, Katherine Reinhardt, Anne Reinhardt, Shawna Hein (Jerrod), Shandy Grist (John), Cody Oblander and Riley Oblander; great-grandchildren, Drayden, Keiryn, Miller, Maddy, Maddox, Reid, Cameron, Isla and Addie; sister, Betty Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Oblander. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, grandchild, Alex Oblander, and siblings, Jim Hendricks, Bonnie Wolf and Denny Hendricks.

Private service will be streamed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, on the Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distance must be kept at the 2 p.m. graveside service on Wednesday, at Walnut Valley Memorial Park in El Dorado, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Topeka Presbyterian Manor, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

