LENORA — Robert Allen “Bob” Smith, 79, died at his rural Lenora, Kansas residence, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was the son of Lawrence and Alice (Ford) Smith.

He was a FHSU graduate and taught in Edmond, Lenora and Clayton. He married Debra Ann “Debbie” Rogers, February 1976. He was an active community member helping in many groups.

Preceding him in death, are parents, youngest daughter, Jeannie; uncles: John Smith and Harold Ford, Aunt Ethel Ford; best friend, Frank Conklin. Survivors include wife, Debbie of the home; three daughters: Tawny (Smith) Voyles, Wichita and Lacey of Lenora.

No public services per Bob’s wishes. Condolences: in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City, website: hillcity@stinemetzfh.com. for full obituary.