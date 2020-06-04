BELOIT — Graveside services for Wanda L. Clark, age 87 of Beloit, will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 9 at Elmwood Cemetery. Mrs. Clark died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Resident Care Center in Beloit.

Survivors include her sons, Jerry (Robi) of Glen Elder & Ronald (Darlene) of Clay Center; brother, DeWayne Gentry of California; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1- 7 PM Monday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Resident Care Center or Solomon Valley Hospice. Roberts Family Funeral Service, Beloit is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsfamilyfs.com