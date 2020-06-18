Judith W. "Judy" Bush, 77, of Topeka, Kansas, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Aldersgate Village Health Unit, Topeka.

Family will meet with friends 3-5 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. Graveside inurnment will be 10 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, at Central Cemetery in Franklin County with services by Order of the Eastern Star. The family suggests memorials to Order of the Eastern Star c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Judy’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.