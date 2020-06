Virginia Louise "Ginny' Kenney, 88, of Inman, KS, passed away at 7:01 p.m., Saturday, May 30th, 2020 peacefully, at Pleasant View Home, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 with Reverend Dale Dumperth officiating. Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home.