Jimmy Galen Wayne Stout, 73, of Canton, KS, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Canton. He had worked at Agco in Hesston, CertainTeed, and Swick Guth, Inc., both in McPherson.

Jimmy was born on September 20, 1946, in McPherson, KS, the son of Jessie L. and Jewell (Cato) Stout. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1964 and attended McPherson College.

He was united in marriage to Elaine Stoneback on January 2, 1966, in McPherson, KS. He later married Caralee Diederich and Linda "Jill" Haggart.

Survivors include: his daughter, Lisa Chapman of McPherson, KS; a son, Michael Stout of Arkansas; former wife, Elaine Skinner of McPherson, KS; three grandchildren, Izaac, Tucker, & Celeste Chapman; two great-grandchildren, Ivory & Gannon Chapman; sister, Dale Gifford (Michael) of McPherson, KS; and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, June 29, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Jimmy Stout Memorial Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.