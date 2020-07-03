Belleville-- Gladys F. Shorney, daughter of Joseph Svoboda and Tracy (Havel) Svoboda was born February 10, 1929 at Cuba, Kansas and passed away on June 30, 2020 at Tecumseh, Oklahoma at the age of 91 years.

She was united in marriage to John E. Shorney on June 1, 1950.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Tracy Svoboda, husband, John E. Shorney and three brothers, Melvin Svoboda, Lavern Svoboda and Earl Svoboda.

She is survived by two sons, Guy Shorney and his wife Sharon of Tecumseh, Oklahoma, Jay Shorney and his wife Lynne of Denton, Texas, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Two PM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS. Private Family graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at National Cemetery, rural Narka, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be given to Heartland Hospice 2802 N Kickapoo Ave, Shawnee, Oklahoma, 74804.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will greet friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, the casket will remain closed.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.