Clifton, CO--John Richard Geissert of Clifton, Colorado, passed away on May 27, 2020, at the age of 85. John was born to William and Blanche (Morris) Geissert on July 21, 1934, at Minneapolis, Kansas.

After graduating from Minneapolis High School in 1952, John enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was discharged as a sergeant in 1957. He completed two years of study at El Dorado Junior College in El Dorado, Kansas, and graduated in 1962 from the College of Emporia, Emporia, Kansas, with a B.A. in education. He later earned his M.A. from Western State College of Colorado, Gunnison, Colorado, in 1967.

John loved the outdoors and, upon graduating from college, applied only at schools in the mountains. In the fall of 1962, he accepted a position at Palisade High School, just west of the Rocky Mountains. John taught and coached for 21 years, leading the Palisade Bulldogs baseball team to the 2A State Championship title in 1969. He worked another 11 years as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service in Grand Junction before retiring permanently in 1994.

John's passion was cross-country skiing on the Grand Mesa, with a goal of logging100 days every season; his personal best was 121 days. Ironically, he skied 85 days this season at age 85. John was a dedicated sportsman, experienced bicyclist, and skilled gardener. He enjoyed hunting, crappie fishing, hiking, camping . . . any activity where he could enjoy the beaut y of nature. John was also an accomplished dancer who regularly attended Friday night dances at the Moose Lodge, where he insisted that every lady deserved a dance. At home, John was a voracious reader and a passionate fan of the Kansas Jayhawks and Colorado Rockies.

John was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Harold, Lester, Robert, and Glenn; and three sisters, Dorothy May Dabbs, Eunice Rhodenbaugh, and Doris Thornton. He is survived by a sister, Bernice Nunemaker and husband Clarence of Minneapolis, along with numerous nieces and nephews. John's obituary would be incomplete without mentioning his good friend Kenny Marcella, who joined him on countless adventures over many years. John was a friend, mentor, and father figure to Kenny and was like a grandfather to his sons. John also had an "extended family" of treasured friends and former classmates in Colorado and Kansas.

John's motto, "Leave no trace behind," applied equally to the time he spent in the mountains and to the way he lived his life. He was a simple man who inspired those who knew him to follow in his footsteps, leaving the world a better place than they found it. Although John made it clear he did not want a funeral service, the family invites contributions in his memory to the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, PO Box 4034, Grand Junction, CO 81502 (or donate online at gmnc.org and enter John's name in the comments section). Condolences may be sent to Bernice Nunemaker at 523 E. 4th Street, Minneapolis, KS 67467.