Judith "Judy" Ann Thiel, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in rural Lindsborg, KS. She was a retired school teacher and reading specialist at Washington Elementary School, where she had taught for over 30 years.

Judy was born on February 14, 1940, in Maude, OK, the daughter of Gae F. and Bethel G. (Austin) Bowers. She graduated from Gypsum Rural High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. Judy was united in marriage to Duane E. Thiel on June 12, 1964, in Salina, KS.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, McPherson, where she served as a youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and Awana leader.

Survivors include: her loving husband of 55 years, Duane of the home; two daughters, Jo Dee Westbrook (Mike) of Loveland, CO and Christine Stewart (Jeff) of Gardner, KS; brother, Robin Bowers (Debbie) of Marquette, KS; five grandchildren, Taylor and Brock Stewart and Lucas, Allison, and Molly Westbrook; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Clint Bowers and Gene Bowers.

A Celebration of Judy’s Life will be held at 7:00 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to the First Baptist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.