Darrel Chandler Schmidt

COPELAND - Darrel Chandler Schmidt, age 96, died on July 3, 2020, was born on December 30, 1923 to Albert N. and Margaret (Jeffers) Schmidt in Stafford County, KS. The Schmidt family moved to a farm across the road. Darrel attended school at Copeland High School where he graduated in 1943.

On December 31, 1944 he married Vera Pauline King in Dodge City, KS. They made their home on the Herbert Lyman farm northwest of Copeland. Vera passed away on October 25, 1995. Darrel was a farmer until he retired and even then he helped out on occasion. On July 6, 2002 Darrel moved to Hugoton, KS after his marriage to Helen Farrar. Helen passed away on August 17, 2018.

He is survived by his sons, Danny Schmidt of Dodge City; and Ronnie Schmidt of Copeland; four granddaughters, three great grandsons; and one sister, Glenda Koehn of Weskan, KS. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Margaret Schmidt; his wife Vera; his wife Helen; brothers, Donald Schmidt and Dwyane Schmidt; sister Marjorie Trickey; and granddaughter, Cassandra Downey.

A memorial has been established for the Copeland Christian Church. Memorials may be mailed to Robson Funeral Home, PO Box 747, Satanta, KS 67870. Funeral service will be held on July 10, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Copeland Christian Church, Copeland, KS and burial following at Copeland Cemetery, Copeland, KS. Viewing will be July 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Robson Funeral Home, Satanta.