D.L. Fullmer

KEARNEY, NEB - D.L. Fullmer, age 77, of Kearney, Neb., died June 28, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney. Lewis was born May 27, 1943 in Ransom, KS. He graduated from the Dighton High School in 1961 and he graduated from Garden Juco College in KS and was at Western State College in Gunnison, CO. He enlisted in the Marines and served as a soldier in the Viet Nam War receiving a Purple Heart during that time in 1967.

Louie was united in marriage with Franca Ploog on December 18, 1970. Louie started life in Nebraska working for farmers and Peavey Grain Elevator Company. He then worked for Eaton Corporation for 22 years. He also worked 15 years in the Kearney Public Schools as a bus transportation driver. He retired in 2018.

He enjoyed flying airplanes, driving 18-wheeler trucks, taking trips on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, carpentry work with the rental properties, and his love of cats along with his wife’s flower garden.

Louie is survived by his wife Franca Fullmer, step-son, Walter Kievernazel, one step-grandchild Pablo Kievernazel, brother, Bill Fullmer of Kearney, sister, Marletta Wilkens and Jack of Healy, KS, three nephews and two nieces and families. Louie was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Pauline Fullmer, Dighton, KS.

Memorial graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 15, 2020 at the Kearney Cemetery. Military honors graveside will be provided by American Legion Post #52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #759. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Kearney Animal Shelter. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute, memory, or condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.