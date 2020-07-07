Mary Ann Ladner, 81, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in Garden City, Kansas. She was born December 12, 1938 in Holcomb, Kansas the daughter of George & Margaret (Savolt) Roth.

Mary Ann attended Prep school in Great Bend, Kansas. She then attended and graduated from Holcomb High School. On April 11, 1959, she married W. Max Ladner in Garden City, Kansas. Mary Ann began working as an operator for Southwestern Bell Telephone. She then became lead bank teller for Fidelity State Bank and retired after 40 years with the bank. Mary Ann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City, Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo, and the Finney County Senior Center. She loved spending time with her family and shopping.

Survivors include two daughters Julie A. & husband Kirt Evans of El Dorado, Kansas and Jill S. Strickland of Garden City, Kansas; a brother Edward & wife Martina Roth of Garden City, Kansas; two sisters Lorena Roenfeldt of Littleton, Colorado and Diane & husband Mike Brungardt of Olathe, Kansas; four grandchildren Forrest L. Evans, Jara A. Strickland, Sean M. Strickland, & Megan E. Strickland; and three great-grandchildren Norah Evans, Abel Evans, & Porter McAdoo. Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband Max who died on August 17, 2007. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Jennifer R. Ladner; and two brothers Ronald Roth and Donald Roth.

A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. both on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City with Fr. Jacob Schneider as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 412 N. 7th St., Garden City, Kansas 67846. 620-276-3219