Tammy M. Rice, 60, Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born March 20, 1960, in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of Albert L. and Rose (Jauernig) White.

Steve Rice survives at the home. She is also survived by her greatest joy and the loves of her life, her sons, Kenneth (Paige) Rice, Raytown, Missouri, and Eric (Ashley) Rice, Leavenworth, one grandson, Luke, and one grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her parents, Albert and Rose White, Leavenworth, her sisters, Connie L. Miller, Lansing, and Lee Annette (Fred) White, Leavenworth, her very best friend, Kim Hassett-Brumley, Brighton, Colorado, her mother-in-law Myrna Rice, Mississippi, her many well-loved nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and her many, many friends.

Tammy was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Vera and George Schwartz and Harry White, her maternal grandparents, Paul and Rose Jauernig, and two uncles, Joseph Jauernig and John Jauernig.

Tammy enjoyed sewing quilts and giving them to her family and friends, and crocheting toys for her grandchildren. She loved cooking for everyone she knew and had her own catering company, Tam’s A Cookin’, for many years, catering weddings, retirement parties, baby showers, and many family gatherings. She always said she was a cook, not a chef, and she was a darn good one.

She fed, housed and cared for many a "basement kid" over the years and loved each and every one of them as if they were her own, following their lives and rejoicing in their triumphs as they grew into young adults.

Tammy was the driving force behind the 10th Street Pumpkins for over 20 years to the delight of many generations of Leavenworth residents as well as residents of surrounding counties and cities.

Tammy and her husband owned and operated ServPro of Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties for a number of years. In her early years she worked in home health care. Most recently she was a cook at the Fort Leavenworth CDC cooking for "her" little kids whom she adored, and at Bailey’s Irish Pub, Leavenworth.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Tammy Rice’ Grandchildren’s Memorial Fund c/o Mutual Savings, PO Box 949, Leavenworth, KS 66048, Attn: Marlene.