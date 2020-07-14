Phillipsburg- Donna M. Pflieger, 82, passed away July 11, 2020 at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherri Wark; brother, Luroy Gruwell; sisters, Beulah Schriner & Mary Blubaugh; 3 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church, Phillipsburg. The service will be streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00- 9:00 Wednesday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church or to Midland Hospice.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com. Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.