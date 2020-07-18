Teresa Lynn Wilkey, age 64, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Graveside services for Teresa will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park with Rev. Mark Dwiggins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Teresa was born on June 28, 1956 in Eldorado, Kansas, to the late Joe Walford and Evelyn Barrier Walford. She was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid NASCAR fan, Atlanta Falcons fan and Georgia Bulldogs fan. She loved spending time with her family and going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Charles Joe Walford. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Walford. Loving husband of 30 years, Ed Wilkey; sons, Wesley Scott and wife Christine and Travis Scott and wife Katrina; brother, J.L. Walford and wife Linda; sister, Kathie Seaman and Stephanie Perrault and husband Joe; grandchildren, Kayleigh, America, Colten, Adam, Sawyer, Shiloh, Finn, Theodore and Alijah; several nieces and nephews; a host of close friends, Chris and Linda Haines and Alan and Delayne Meaders Danny and Roz Hardman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.