Phyllis R. Crissup, Age 91, El Dorado, Kansas.

Phyllis Roberta (Guy) Crissup was born on July 10, 1929 in Columbus, Kansas. She was united in marriage to Jack Albert Crissup on April 30, 1949 in El Dorado, Kansas.

Phyllis’ greatest joy in life was her family which includes her son, Rodney Crissup; grandchildren, Matt Crissup, Chloe Fuzell and Dakota Crissup and six great grandchildren. Phyllis passed away on July 15, 2020 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; son, Dick Crissup and granddaughter, Melissa Krugman. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Leon Cemetery at 10:00 AM led by Pastor Michael Ray of the Leon Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to Carlson Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.