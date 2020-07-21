McPherson-Gregory Lindahl Heitkotter, Sr., 65, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Greg served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne Division.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the Greg Heitkotter Memorial Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.