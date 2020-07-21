Meridian, ID—Joan D. Garey, 89, formerly of Downs, passed away July 16, 2020.

She was born December 10, 1930 in Haxtun, Colorado, the daughter of Godtfred Nels and Vendla Constance (Johnson) Jensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lee in 2006, her sister, Janice and her brother, Keith.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Anderson (Jeff) of Nampa, ID; 8 grandchildren; sister, Shirley Moeller (John), sister-in-law Sharon Jensen and 12 nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Downs Cemetery. No visitation. Memorials may be given to the Downs United Methodist Church and the Downs Senior Center in care of Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs, KS 67437