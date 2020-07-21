HUTCHINSON- Vincent Michael Cooper, 62, died July 18, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 19, 1958, in Hutchinson, to Merrill Clayton and Veronica Jo (Martines) Cooper.

Vince was a 1976 graduate of Mitchell High School, Colorado Springs, CO, and a 1982 graduate of Metro State College, Denver, CO. He was the Information Technology Director at REPCO – McShares, Inc., Salina.

On July 15, 2020, Vince married Christine Marie Gumeson, in Hutchinson.

He is survived by: his wife, Christine Cooper of Hutchinson; sons, Jeremy (Melissa) Cooper of Joplin, MO, and John Cooper of Denver, CO; father, Merrill Cooper of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Cyndie (Frank) Blankenship of Dothan, AL, and Sarah Cooper of Colorado Springs, CO; four granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; one aunt and one uncle of Missouri; and numerous cousins of Missouri.

Vince was preceded in death by his mother, and grandparents, Silas and Odessa Cooper.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned. Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501, is in charge of arrangements.