Augusta – Shannon LeAnn Thiel, 42, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

Shannon was born on Monday, September 12, 1977 in Ronan, Montana to Rocky and Paula "Penny" (Reed) Thiel.

She loved her children, family, friends, and God. Shannon put everyone before herself and was always willing to forgive and love. Her heart was filled with kindness and concern for the world at all times and she loved taking care of others. Shannon especially loved animals, particularly her dogs Buddy and Leo, and her betta fish Tetris. She loved to cook, decorate her home, and write.

Shannon is survived by her daughters Kaeley Hansen of Wichita and Shala Guy of Augusta; sister Amber Thiel of Augusta; nieces and nephews Trenady Vontress, Damian Vontress Jr, Keanna Vontress, Rayshon Williams and Ahlena Williams; father Rocky Thiel; uncle Kurt Frost; family friends Michael Hansen of Wichita and Jeremy Guy of Augusta.

Shannon is preceded in death by her mother Penny and her grandmother Betty Reed.

Visitation with family will be on Tuesday, July 28th from 2:00-3:00 pm and her Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. both at Dunsford Funeral Chapel in Augusta.

The family wishes in lieu of flowers that contributions be made out to Dunsford Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Dunsford Funeral Home & Crematory, 201 East Fifth, Augusta, Kansas 67010, 316 775-6363, www.dunsfordfh.com