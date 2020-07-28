Imogene Wilson, 90, of Wichita, KS, and formerly of Augusta passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.

Memorial graveside service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS.

Imogene was born in Jay, Oklahoma on August 12, 1929, to the late Rose (Graham) and Alfred Lackey. She retired from Beech Aircraft, where she worked as a planner. She enjoyed gardening. On May 2, 1946 she married John Lester Wilson, Sr. in Wichita, KS and he preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her son, John L. Wilson, Jr.; son-in-law, Steve Brunton; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; granddaughter, Tammy Rose and 3 great grandchildren.

Imogene is survived by her daughters, Peggy Brunton of Wichita; Kathy Chesnut and husband Denny of Wichita; and Jackie Schmidt and husband Alan of Augusta; a sister, Alene Kinsey of Fairland, OK; grandchildren, Donnie Dean, Michelle Frazier, James Dean, Jeremy Wilson, Damon Schmidt, Jason Schmidt, and Chris Chesnut; 12 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206.