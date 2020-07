AUGUSTA- Addis-Brown, Mary L., age 74, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Memorial Graveside Service, will be held Thursday, July 30, at 10 A.M., at Greenwood Cemetery, Oatville, KS.

Mary was preceded by her parents, Lawrence B. and Dorothy M. (Woolfolk) Woodroof; brother, Gary L. Addis; sister Beth A. Woodroof.

Survivors: husband, Steven L. Brown, Augusta, KS; daughters, Cynthia L. (Mark) Van Buren, El Dorado, KS, Kristen D. (Ronnie) Tedlock, Columbus, KS; sister, Judith Jared, Phoenix, AZ; brother, Darrel (Cindy) Woodroof, Joplin, MO; grandchildren, Justin S. (Stacey) Van Buren, Augusta, KS, Morgan A. (Wes) Barnett, Derby, KS, Whitney A. Mercer, Oswego, KS; 4 great grandchildren.

Memorials: Kansas Genealogical Society, 2601 Central Ave # 17B, Dodge City, KS 67801. www.wsmortuary.com