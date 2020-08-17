Hays - Roger Dale Batson, 81, passed August 13th, 2020. Born on February 5th, 1939 to Virgil and Sylvia (Hargis) Batson in Coffeyville.

Roger and his wife Margie Newton were married on October 14, 1961, in Parsons.

Survived by: Wife, Margie; Children, Lori (Mike) Vitztum, Hays, Lance (Cindy) Batson, Fort Worth, TX. Grandchildren, Haylee (Matt) Glassman, Fairfield, CT, Katee Vitztum, Hays, Blake Batson, Dallas, TX, Alex Batson, Manhattan, and Elizabeth Batson, Fort Worth, TX; two great grandchildren, Isabelle and Jude Glassman.

Funeral services: 10:00 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Southern Baptist Church, 1605 East 29th, Hays.

Memorials may be sent in care of Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601