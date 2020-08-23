McPherson- Mary Lucille "Luci" Collins, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Cedars, McPherson, KS.

Luci was born on April 17, 1924, in Walnut Grove, MO, the daughter of Arthur Claud and Ella Elizabeth (Adams) Hurd. She had two brothers, Luther and Glen, and two sisters, Allie and Gladys.

A private family graveside service will be held at McPherson Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church, McPherson, in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.