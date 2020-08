Austin Alan Bickford, 25, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 24th, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Glidden - Ediger chapel.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel.