Donna Jean Farris Kemp joined her heavenly family on August 20, 2020.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 P.M. at the Oxford Cemetery on Saturday, August 22nd. A Memorial has been established with Oxford Friendship Center and Good Shepherd Hospice. Contributions can be sent to Oxford Funeral Service P.O. Box 123, Oxford, KS 67119. www.oxfordfuneralservice.com.

Donna was born June 10, 1928 in Wellington, Kansas to Claude Shelby Farris and Ethel Anna Taylor Farris. Donna attended schools in Oxford, Kansas. She also attended SouthWestern College for two years. She married Lloyd Warren Kemp on December 21, 1947. Donna taught school for two years. They lived in many places in the early years while Lloyd worked in the oil fields. She worked as a secretary at the Oxford Grade School and then in the Office of the Superintendent before retiring.

Lloyd and Donna were blessed with three children, Steven Warren Kemp (Alane), Kennewick, Washington, Kevin Craig Kemp (Pam), Baxter Springs, Kansas and Diana Sue Kemp Wheeler (Byron), Oxford. Lloyd and Donna travelled the world over the years. In retirement, they spent many winters in southern Texas enjoying the warm weather and meeting new friends.

She was an active member of Mothers Club. She was a member of the Oxford Christian Church as a young mother and was involved in the churches women’s organizations. Later, she joined the Oxford Baptist Church. She loved watching her grandkids games, no matter what sport. Her greatest joy was her family and watching them grow.

She is survived by her children, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Her sister-in-law, Barbara Farris and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd and brother Ralph Farris.