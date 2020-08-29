Lawrence "Larry" Anglemyer, 87, of Towanda, KS, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Andover, KS. Memorial graveside service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, Winfield, KS.

Lawrence was born in Winfield, KS on May 7, 1933, to the late Pearl Nadine (Barnett) and Roy Anglemyer. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in administration from Wichita University. He served in the U.S. Army. Lawrence had many different jobs over the years including working in payroll at Boeing, data processing for many different banks, and he was a farmer as well. He was a member of the Towanda Lion's Club and the Towanda First Baptist Church. Lawrence enjoyed renovating houses, flying his airplane, and he loved to dance!

He is survived by: son, David Anglemyer (Polly) of Augusta, KS; daughter, Connie Wolf (Randy) of Augusta, KS; brothers, Arlan Anglemyer (Wilma) of Winfield, KS, Burl Anglemyer (Sharon) of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Kacy Collinsworth (Dustin), Kyle Anglemyer, Brent Wolf (Megan), Lindsey Lankford (Jacob), Derek Anglemyer (Amy), Danyel Gilmore (Kasey); 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerome Anglemyer. Memorial donations may be made to the Lion's Club in Towanda.