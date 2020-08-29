Rea Parker, age 85, of El Dorado.

Rea Yvonne Parker was born on June 20, 1935 in Horton, Kansas; the daughter of Dwight and Blanche (Stewart) Tollefson. She married Robert Parker on June 15, 1954 in Horton, Kansas. She was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in El Dorado. Her greatest joy in life was her family which includes her husband, Robert Parker; sons, Ronald Parker of Tampa, Florida, Randal Parker of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and Russell Parker of Rochester, Minnesota; eight grandchildren, including Summer Parker and Forrest Parker who were raised in her home; one great grandchild and sister, Cindy Proveaux of Glenrock, Pennsylvania.

Rea passed away on August 26, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her son, Royce "Rocky" Parker and brother, Larry Tollefson.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Carlson Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 PM. A private family graveside service will take place at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church.