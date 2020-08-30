Hays- Officer Mitchell A. "Mitch" Berens, 52, died August 28, 2020, at Hays Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. September 2, 2020, at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Walker, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 6:00- 8:00 P.M. at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.

Memorials to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 48.

Condolences can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net or can be left at guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com