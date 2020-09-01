Ann Sutherland, age 69, of El Dorado.

Ann Sutherland was born on January 24, 1951 in Marysville, Kansas; the daughter of Gary Reed and Marjorie (Strand) Bricker. She retired from Developmental Health. Ann was a faithful member of the St. George Orthodox Church in Wichita, Kansas.

Ann passed away on August 27, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas.

She is survived by her special friend, Dan Gollub and nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Cremation has taken place and will be scattered at a later date.