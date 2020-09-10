HILL CITY - Clayton H. Campbell, 90, Hill City, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1930, in Minneapolis, Kan., to Leo Morton and Mary Lou (Constable) Campbell.

He married Betty Scott Dec. 24, 1962, in Hill City. She preceded him in death Sept. 3, 2012.

Survivors: sons, Bobby Nix Jr., Hays, Curtis W. Campbell, Derby; daughter, Tammy Richmeier, Hill City; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City; burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Memorials suggested to Graham County Hospice in care of the funeral home.