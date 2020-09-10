Helen Fern (Farmer) O’Hair

ELKHART - Helen Fern (Farmer) O’Hair, age 83, of Elkhart, KS, died Sept. 8, 2020, at Morton County Hospital in Elkhart, KS. She was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Oklahoma City, OK the daughter of E.H. and Eula Rhea (Eatmon) Farmer. On June 25, 1955, Helen married Billy Max O’Hair in Great Bend, KS. He preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2013. Helen was a educator for the Rolla School District for 22 years.

Helen is survived by sons, Kevin of Amarillo, Texas, Gary of Pendaries, NM, Thane of Elkhart, KS; sister, Vaughnda Cain of Rio Vista, CA; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, parents; sisters, Valta and Janie.

Funeral service will be held Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church in Elkhart, KS. Interment will follow at the Elkhart Cemetery in Elkhart, KS. Visitation is Sept. 11, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Elkhart, KS. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Tri-State Bank of Elkhart, where a memorial has been set up in Bill and Helen O’Hair’s name to provide a scholarship for an Elkhart High School Student, PO Box 1000, Elkhart, KS. 67950. Services are in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 854, Elkhart, Kansas 67951. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.