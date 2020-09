WICHITA - James A. "Sonny" Knouf, 69, Wichita, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Select Speciality Care Hospital, Wichita.

He was born Dec. 16, 1950, in Hays to Clarence Allen and Leona Mae (Cameron) Knouf.

Survivors include two sisters, Claudine Gauthier, Mesa, Ariz., and Cindy Sipe, Wichita.

Services were held Sep. 10, 2020 at Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hilll City; burial in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Hill City.

