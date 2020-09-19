McPherson- B. Paul Elmore, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 17th, 2020 peacefully, at Harmony Home.

Visitation will be held on September 22, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, McPherson.

Funeral service will be held at First Christian Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.

Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas with Military honors presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church or Harmony Home in memory of Paul and they can be sent in care of the Glidden - Ediger Funeral Home