Moundridge- Ellen L. Kling, 95, died Thursday, September 16, 2020 at Pine Village, Moundridge, KS.

She was born December 20, 1924 on the family farm in McPherson County to Daniel S. And Bertha M. (Kaufman) Waltner.

She moved back to Moundridge in 1983 from Arvada, CO and was a member of First Mennonite Church, Moundridge.

She earned a Masters of Arts degree from Northwestern and taught English at Bethel College and the University of Buffalo.

She is survived by a son, George (Rose Cory) Kling, Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Karen Kling, Moundridge; granddaughters, Kaitlyn (Oswald) Backus, Lawrence, KS; and Rachel Woolery, Kansas City, MO.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Waltner.

Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date.

Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.