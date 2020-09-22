Charlotte Marie Kramer

Charlotte Marie Kramer, age 71, died on Sept. 17, 2020 at the Ranch House in Garden City, KS. She was born Sept. 6, 1949 in Syracuse, KS., to Henry and Alice Day, and at the age of five was adopted by William and Blanche (Golding) Kramer. Charlotte attended school in Tribune, KS., and then moved to Garden City, KS. She worked for the composing room at the Garden City Telegram. She enjoyed the country 2-step, line dancing, sewing, quilting her garden and canning the fruits of those labors.

She is survived by two daughters, Shelly (Greg) Smith of Garden City, KS., and Susan (Trace) Woolwine of Holcomb KS.; a son, William Horn of Golden, CO; two sisters, Shirley Denton of Pueblo, CO and Donna McConnell of Wyoming; brother, Wayne James; seven grandchildren, Devon Horn, Wyatt Smith, Dylon Smith, Baily Partridge, Taren Mullet, Adam Mullet and Natira Mullet; and five great-grandchildren, Kabrea Mullet, Damian Pelton, Devin Pelton, Araya Smith and Raven Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Carol, June, Faye, Margaret and brother, Roy.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Southern Baptist Church in Garden City, KS. If you were a recipient of a blanket made by Charlotte, please bring it with you to the service to lay over the back of your chair. The service will be facebook live on the Garnand Funeral Home facebook. Burial will be in Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, KS. Memorials are suggested to American Parkinsons Disease Association in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com