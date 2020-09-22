Marvin Everett Latimer, 97, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Andover with his family at his side.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Kuster Cemetery Augusta, Kansas.

Marvin was born in Hoisington, Kansas on February 9, 1923, to the late Estella Mae (Bott) and Earl Robert Latimer. He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a 2nd Lt. in WW II. Marvin worked as an engineer at Boeing and spent close to 50 years as the owner of Marvin E. Latimer, Architect and Associates.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Latimer; daughters, Penny McCormac and husband Dr. Mervin of Augusta; Pamela Tucker and husband Roger of California; Jaqueline George and husband William of Andover; and Stephanie Latimer and husband Peter Hanson of Augusta; sons, Marvin Latimer, Jr. and wife Marion of Colorado; and Earl "Bob" Latimer and wife Shawna of Augusta; sister, Genevieve Plotts of Chanute as well as 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia Latimer Bredengerd and brothers, Robert, Donald and Dennis Latimer. Memorial donations to Wounded Warriors Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.