Gloria "Sue" Hess, 79, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Sue was born in Gary, Indiana on March 31, 1941, to the late Lillie Ethel (Knight) and William Edward Krouse.

She was a homemaker. On March 19, 1960 she married Jerry Hess. He preceded her in death as well as her brothers, Don, Jim and Billy Krouse.

She is survived by: daughter, Debbie Collins and husband Mitchell; sons, Rick Hess and wife Carla and Scott Hess and wife Christy; brother, Darrell Krouse; grandchildren, Lindsay McLean (Ken), Cahlen Davidson, Aubrey Farley (Brandon), Hayley Witte (Nathan), Amber Turner, Alec Hess, Gavin Hess, Drew Hess; great grandchildren, Caden, Austin, and Lily McLean, Braiden Ruffo, Korbin Farley, Mila Witte, Makenzie Farley.

Memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association 1820 E. Douglas Ave. Wichita, KS 67214.