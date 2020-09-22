Wilma Jean Howell, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home in Winfield, KS. Wilma was born on May 12, 1943, in Sharp County, AR, the daughter of Raymond D. and Grace (Hughes) Carver. She was taken home to a five year old brother, who was ready to help take care of her and properly spoil her. She attended first grade and started second grade at Ash Flat, AR, then was brought to Wichita, KS, by her parents and finished grade school at Harry Street and Enterprise schools. She attended Hamilton Jr. High School and graduated from Wichita West High School in 1961. On August 26, 1961, Wilma married Kenneth Duane Howell. They lived in Wichita until 1971 and had 3 sons. They moved to Harvey County, KS, then to Butler Co., KS, where they lived for 43 years in the house they had built. They attended Emporia Avenue Church of Christ in Wichita until 1973, Douglass, KS Church of Christ from 1973-2015, and Winfield, KS Church of Christ from 2015 until her death. Kenneth and Wilma were married for 59 years.

Wilma received an A.A. degree from Butler County Community College and a B.A. from Wichita State University, then became a Certified Public Accountant. She worked for Fox & Co., CPAs, El Dorado, KS, then started Wilma J. Howell, CPA in Augusta, KS in 1985. She merged with Michael J. Clifton in 1988 as Clifton & Howell, CPAs, in Augusta. She retired in 2002 due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease. She was recognized in Who's Who of American Women in 1983/84 and The World Who's Who of Women, 1984. She was a member of Soroptimist International of Augusta and Augusta Chamber of Commerce while in business in Augusta and served each as a board member and as President for one term. She was an adjunct instructor for Butler Community College for several semesters, then was elected to the board of trustees in 1999. She served on this board for eight years, including one term as Board Chair.

Wilma and Kenneth enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 of the United States and their capitals. Their travels included Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Israel, Jordan, St. Thomas, St. John, the Bahamas, and all province of Canada Wilma also enjoyed sewing, photography, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Korey Dean Howell. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Kenneth Dale Howell, Topeka, KS, and Kristopher Duane Howell, El Dorado, KS; brother, Jim and wife, Pat Carver, Newkirk, OK; sister, Patricia and husband, David Mercer, Wichita; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, with family present at Lakeview Funeral Home; graveside service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to any Church of Christ or Butler Community College, in care of the funeral home.