Sylvia Orosco

Sylvia Orosco, age 69, died on Sept. 20, 2020 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. She was born on Oct. 3, 1950 at Garden City. KS., the daughter of Ysabel and Isabel (Hernandez) Orosco.

Sylvia graduated from Garden City High School in 1968 and entered the nursing program at Garden City Community College. She transferred to Fort Hays State University and received her Bachelor Degree in Education. She returned to Garden City and was a longtime Spanish teacher at Kenneth Henderson Middle School and Garden City High School. Later she taught ESL at Garden City Community College.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Garden City, KS., where she also sang in the choir and taught bible school. In 1968 she was the Fiesta Queen and later was very active in the organization by serving on the Fiesta Committee and was an organizer and director of the performance dance group and the fashion show. She enjoyed traveling to Mexico, sewing and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her Father.

Survivors include her mother, Isabel Orosco of Garden City, KS; five sisters, Sheila Cotton, Sandra Sumaya, Sharon Lozoya, Debbie Bribiesca and Karen Valencia all of Garden City, KS.; and five brothers, Samuel Orosco of Ankeny, IA, Arlan Orosco, Harold Orosco & Gary Orosco all of Garden City, KS., and Ysabel Orosco, Jr. of Lee’s Summit, Mo.

Funeral Service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS. Memorials are suggested to Sylvia Orosco Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com