Elsie (Weaver) Wells Stephens

DIGHTON - Elsie (Weaver) Wells Stephens was born Jan. 18th, 1925 in Paola, KS to David Everette Weaver and Emma Elizabeth (Mast) Weaver. She passed away on Sept. 29, 2020 at the Lane Co. Hospital in Dighton KS. Elsie attended kindergarten through high school in Paola, KS graduating with the class of 1943. After graduation, she worked for superintendent of schools, W.L. Rambo in Paola for five years.

She and Winfred J. Wells were married on Sept. 27, 1947 at the Baptist church in Paola, KS. They lived in Norton, KS. for two years where Win trained with the Soil Conservation Service, moving to Dighton, KS. in 1950. Win retired from the SCS in 1977. He passed away Feb. 1, 1985. Three children were born to this union: Stephen Wynn (Judy), Cynthia Luanne (Sara) and Jeffry Lynn (Kelle.) The Wells grandchildren are Moss, Oakley, Hunter, Jeremy, Bailey and Makenze. Great grandchildren are Emma, Brenna and Shelby Wells, and Lorelei Everett.

On March 17th, 1990, Elsie married Gerald Stephens at the First Christian Church in Dighton, KS. She moved with Gerald to Los Gatos, CA., and lived there for 17 years until Gerald’s death April 27th, 2007. Elsie returned to Dighton leaving the family and friends she had known and loved for 17 years. Gerald’s family had become her family. Son, Mark Stephens (Judi), daughter Dana Rowell (Ken) and grandchildren Nathan Primrose (Megan), Madison Rowell and great grandchildren, Benjamin and Riley Primrose.

Elsie was a member of the First Christian Church in Dighton. She was a Sunday school teacher, choir member, and active in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She was secretary for three county agents, Kenneth Fromm, Les Frazier and Al Honeyman. Serving lunch at Lincoln Primary for 15 years with Doreen Bray were Elsie’s favorite years of employment. She always valued the friendships made through those years. Elsie was past President of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 190, past President of the VFW Auxiliary, former member of the As You Like It Club, previous leader of 4-H and girl scouts, cub scout den mother, and the last of 12 friends who belonged to the Sewing Club. One thing that Elsie valued deeply was being in relationship with others. She wrote thousands of letters to family and friends, a lost art in today’s world.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents and five sisters, Juanita, Eva, Lucille, Leah and Helen and great great granddaughter Rosalynd Anne. Her nieces and nephews and their families were always special to her.

Funeral Service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at First Christian Church in Dighton, KS. Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Louisburg Cemetery in Louisburg, KS. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church or Lane County Hospital in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton.