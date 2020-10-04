Burr Oak- Larry Dean Gillett,77, was born August 3, 1943 in Beloit, Kansas to Douglas and Marguerite(Thompson) Gillett and passed away September 29, 2020 at his home in Burr Oak, Kansas. Arrangements are pending with Melby Mortuary.

Services will be held at 2:00PM Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Burr Oak Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Burr Oak Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation is Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 8:00pm with family greeting friends 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Melby Mortuary.