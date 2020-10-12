Garold "Lee" Marconette 72, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at AdventHealth in Ottawa, Kansas.

A Celebration of Lee’s Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Ottawa Nazarene Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Nazarene Church or Prairie Paws Animal Shelter both in Ottawa, Kansas and sent in c/o the Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067. Condolences may be shared with the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.

He is survived by his wife, Mauritta, of the home; two children; four brothers; three sisters; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.