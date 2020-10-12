Minneapolis- Leland G. "Chuck" Kindall, 79, Minneapolis, died Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born June 16, 1941 near Minneapolis to Lester A. and Mildred (Runft) Kindall.

He was a longtime farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Evan; and sister, Barbara Crosson.

Survivors are his wife, Alice; son, Charlie (Melissa) Kindall; daughter, Radonna Kindall; brother, Neal (Kay) Kindall; mother-in-law, Martha Lawson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 14 at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home – the family will not be present. Memorials are to the Hilltop Trap Park and may be left in care of the funeral home.

