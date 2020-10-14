Nadine Threse (Cox) O’Neill, 88, passed away on October 13, 2020, in McPherson, KS.

Nadine Threse O’Neill was born in rural Marquette, KS to Signe Pauline and Clifford Lee Cox on January 30, 1932. She received her education in Windom, KS and went on to obtain a one-day bookkeeping system certification from a CPA in McPherson, KS. Nadine had one sister, Norma Jean Graham, who preceded her in death. She was married to Vernon John "Jack" O’Neill on June 15, 1951 in Wichita, KS. Jack and Nadine moved to Windom, KS after being married and lived in the community for many years.

They were members of the Windom Methodist Church, where Nadine served as board member and Women’s Secretary and Treasurer. She was very active in her community serving as City Clerk, even worked as a phone operator and bookkeeper for the Windom Telephone Company as well as hostess of the Senior Center for many years.

Nadine was widowed in 1995 after her loving husband, Vernon "Jack", passed away of cancer. Several years later, Nadine met Robert Kelley, and they spent many years together traveling the globe. Some memorable trips were to Paris, Germany, France and Ireland where she hung upside down to kiss the Blarney Stone, and cruises to the Caribbean, Venezuela, and Africa.

Nadine is preceded in death by her sister, Norma Jean, husband, Vernon "Jack", parents, Signe Pauline and Clifford Lee.

Nadine is survived by her children, Greg O’Neill and wife, Teresa, of Little River, KS, Debbie Rudolph and husband, Don, of St. Louis, MO, and Cindy O’Neill of McPherson, KS; her grandchildren, Zeb O’Neill and wife, Jennie, of Marquette, KS, Stefani Jones and husband, Jared, of Little River, KS, Whitney Thomas and husband, Braden, of Dallas, TX, Katelyn Rudolph and fiancé, Gerry, of Kansas City, KS and Emily Rudolph of St. Louis, MO; and her six great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

A public visitation/viewing will be held from 9:00 AM until service time at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A private funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A live-stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/rG4HCo2nGQUXY7MowS1M3_x?domain=stockhamfamily.com. A public graveside service will follow at Windom Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.